Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,010 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,264,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock traded up $3.76 on Wednesday, reaching $131.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,269. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.