Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,982 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after buying an additional 276,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.68. 39,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,167. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

