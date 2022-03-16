Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.02 and a 200 day moving average of $254.16. The stock has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 130.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,048 shares of company stock valued at $40,109,757. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

