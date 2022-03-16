Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,060. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

