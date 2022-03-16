Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,940 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after acquiring an additional 131,051 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 63,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,303. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

