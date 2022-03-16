Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 24,493 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,493 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

PYPL stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.19. The company had a trading volume of 346,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,511,689. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

