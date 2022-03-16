Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 29,376 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. 126,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,592,650. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

