Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,324 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 735,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,457 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

