Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,697 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,804. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $218.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.27.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

