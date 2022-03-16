Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 255,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,065,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,520. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

