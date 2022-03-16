Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

