Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,869,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $173.08. 2,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,744. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.08. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.35 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

