Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 576.1% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,277,000 after purchasing an additional 418,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 261 shares of company stock worth $159,005. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $12.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $605.40. 25,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,624. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $584.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.45. The company has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

