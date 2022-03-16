Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

VLO traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,576. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

