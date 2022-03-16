Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.73 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.64. 48,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.31 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

