Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 110.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 112,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,976. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

