Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.41. 63,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,813,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.02 and its 200-day moving average is $254.16. The firm has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 130.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,048 shares of company stock valued at $40,109,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

