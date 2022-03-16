Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after buying an additional 209,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after buying an additional 132,534 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

GPC stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.76. 3,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,698. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $113.08 and a one year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

