Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.72. 49,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,354. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

