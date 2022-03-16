Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 37,944 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,507,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,108,000 after buying an additional 208,339 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. 182,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

