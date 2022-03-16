Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,899 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,219,000 after buying an additional 74,642 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $11,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,977,000 after acquiring an additional 244,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,183. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

