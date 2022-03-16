Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,535 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,643 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 2.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Illumina by 16.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Illumina stock traded up $13.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,244. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

