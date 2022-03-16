Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,006.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,990 shares of company stock worth $27,034,243 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $8.94 on Wednesday, hitting $171.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.02. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $196.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

