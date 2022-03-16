Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.30. 33,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,585. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $213.65 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.