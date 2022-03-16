Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,615 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.49. 102,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,956. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $88.83 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average is $107.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

