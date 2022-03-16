Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,556 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

