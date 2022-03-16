Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

FRAF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $149.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.77. Franklin Financial Services has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 116,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

