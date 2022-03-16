Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) PT Lowered to €54.00 at Barclays

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Fraport stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 649. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. Fraport has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $39.58.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

