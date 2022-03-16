Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) PT Lowered to €54.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUYGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Fraport stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 649. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. Fraport has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $39.58.

About Fraport (Get Rating)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.