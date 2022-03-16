Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 650.50 ($8.46) and last traded at GBX 643.50 ($8.37). Approximately 743,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 448,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 626 ($8.14).

FRAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.10) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -126.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 699.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 690.48.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

