Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Trading Down 16.7%

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating) shares fell 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 102,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 166,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$3.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03.

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship project is the Griffon gold project, which consists of 179 claims covering an area of 15 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada.

