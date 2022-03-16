Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%.
Shares of FREQ opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FREQ shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
