Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%.

Shares of FREQ opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FREQ shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

