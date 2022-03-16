Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 9111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOCL. Desjardins downgraded Freshlocal Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshlocal Solutions from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.59.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

