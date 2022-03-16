Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading Up 1.6%

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.82.

About Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

