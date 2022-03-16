frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of FTDR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. 5,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. frontdoor has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $57.51.

frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

