FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. FTC Solar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

FTC Solar stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

In related news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $145,798.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $174,145.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,381 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 290,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

