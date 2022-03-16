FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. FTC Solar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
FTC Solar stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.
In related news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $145,798.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $174,145.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,381 in the last ninety days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTC Solar (FTCI)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.