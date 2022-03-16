Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 905,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 5.55.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
