FUNToken (FUN) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $120.72 million and $2.73 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00035851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00103898 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

