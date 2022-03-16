Furucombo Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $246,666.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00046406 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.67 or 0.06700496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,142.94 or 1.00112876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00039510 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,513,836 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

