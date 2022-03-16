Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,153.75 ($54.01).

A number of brokerages have commented on FUTR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.22) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($67.95) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 7,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,142 ($40.86) per share, for a total transaction of £233,356.34 ($303,454.28).

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 2,622 ($34.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,912.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,364.32. The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,768 ($22.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.60).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

