Fyooz Price Down 0.7% This Week (FYZ)

Fyooz (FYZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Fyooz has a market cap of $105,671.47 and approximately $182,957.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fyooz has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

