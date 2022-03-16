Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLPEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

GLPEY opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

