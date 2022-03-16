GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 18,776 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 198,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period.

NYSE GNT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 72,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

