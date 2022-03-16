GameCredits (GAME) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $14.74 million and $28,790.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0809 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.86 or 0.00268009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001585 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,104,111 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

