GAMEE (GMEE) Trading 2% Lower This Week

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $13.74 million and $2.17 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.34 or 0.06692036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,706.11 or 0.99116799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00039821 BTC.

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

