GamerCoin Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $19.49 million and approximately $607,683.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.63 or 0.06705736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,079.54 or 1.00147347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040054 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 838,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,555,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.