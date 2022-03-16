Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

GMDA opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Gamida Cell by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

