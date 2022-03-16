Gamida Cell’s (GMDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GMDA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

NASDAQ GMDA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,387. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

