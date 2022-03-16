GamyFi Platform (GFX) Market Cap Hits $271,104.33

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $271,104.33 and $146,543.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.17 or 0.06725305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,943.81 or 0.99943026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040150 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

