Garlicoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.56 Million (GRLC)

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $854.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Garlicoin Profile
Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,021,759 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Garlicoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
