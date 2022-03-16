GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $24.37

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.37, but opened at $31.05. GDS shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 114,738 shares.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
