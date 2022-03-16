GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $24.37

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.37, but opened at $31.05. GDS shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 114,738 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,044 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 243.7% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

